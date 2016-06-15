Kroos worth €120m more than Pogba, says brother

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is worth €120million more than Juventus star Paul Pogba, according to the German's brother.

Felix Kroos, a player for Union Berlin, has responded to reports of Madrid trading the Germany international for the Juve midfielder.

Amid claims that Juventus would demand €120m plus Toni Kroos for Pogba, the 26-year-old's brother has suggested the Italian club have it the wrong way round.

"The other day I read that Juventus would sell Pogba to Real Madrid only in exchange for more than 120 million [euros] and Toni Kroos," said Felix Kroos.

"It's something that surprised me, [as it] should be the opposite.

"It is Juventus who should pay more than 120 million, plus Pogba, to incorporate Toni.

"Toni is the best in the world in his position."