Krul 'devastated' after being ruled out for season

Tim Krul described himself as "devastated" after the Newcastle United goalkeeper was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Netherlands' 2-1 win over Kazakhstan in Euro 2016 qualifying on Saturday.

Krul admitted the news confirmed his worst fears and is saddened not to be able to help Newcastle turn around what has been a dismal season to date.

"I'm devastated the scan has confirmed my biggest fear that I have torn my knee cruciate playing for Holland in the game vs Kazakhstan last night," he said in a message posted on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

"My recovery and hard work starts now to fully recover.

"I'm devastated I can't play a part on the pitch to help the team turn this season around. I still believe this club can and should be up there with the top teams."

Danny Blind has called Kenneth Vermeer and Maarten Stekelenburg into his squad for the decisive final qualifier with the Czech Republic on Tuesday, with both Krul and Jasper Cillessen unfit to play.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have recalled Freddie Woodman from a loan spell with League Two Crawley Town following Krul's injury.