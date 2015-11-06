Krychowiak: I never wanted to leave Sevilla

Grzegorz Krychowiak insists he never wanted to leave Sevilla after signing a new contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The 25-year-old signed for Unai Emery's men from Reims for a €4.5million fee in July 2014 and played a key role in Sevilla's successful defence of their Europa League title last season.

The Poland international was linked with Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City as a result of his form, but agreed a new three-and-a-half-year deal this week, with the deal announced on Friday.

And Krychowiak says leaving the club was never on his mind, telling a media conference: "I'm happy and proud. The most important thing was to continue with Sevilla, I'm not interested in another club.

"We started talking a little while ago, it's a process that requires some time, but the important thing is that both the club and myself are happy.

"I've had the chance to play in Europe, to win my first cup... When I go onto the pitch I want to give 100 per cent because I know this is a great club."

Sevilla, beaten 3-1 at home by City in the Champions League this week, now turn their attentions to Liga leaders Real Madrid on Saturday, and Krychowiak is desperate to end their unbeaten run.

"We want to win [against Madrid]. They're a strong team, but we have the capabilities to win," he added.

"The last game was bad, but now we have a new chance to play to our best and do everything possible for three points.

"We've shown Champions League quality but our problem is consistency. We're capable of beating Barcelona and playing well against City, but then we were bad here [against City]."