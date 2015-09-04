Krychowiak stayed at Sevilla because of Emery

Sevilla midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak revealed he would have left the UEFA Europa League champions had coach Unai Emery departed.

Emery had been linked with managerial vacancies at Napoli and West Ham but penned a one-year contract extension through to 2017, after steering Sevilla to back-to-back Europa League titles.

Krychowiak also had interest from abroad, with Premier League giants Arsenal touted as a possible destination, and the Poland international said he chose to stay in La Liga because of Emery.

"Unai's decision to stay was crucial for me. I wanted to form part of his project and only his, nobody else's," the 25-year-old was quoted as telling Przeglad Sportowy.

"If he had left to go to another club it's probable I would have seriously considered doing the same. Emery is part of my success. He believes in me. We are twin souls, we are a perfect fit, our philosophies are very similar.

"I have only been at Sevilla for a year but I owe a lot to the manager."

Krychowiak was brought to the club from Reims last season and has quickly established himself as a key member of Sevilla's squad.