Kuyt: Feyenoord are a laughing stock

Feyenoord captain Dirk Kuyt has labelled the side a "laughing stock" following their seventh-straight defeat in the Eredivisie.

The club were mounting a challenge for the league title earlier in the season but have since fallen to sixth after their poor run of form, 20 points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Their last win in the league came over two months ago with a 3-0 home triumph against Heracles.

And Kuyt had some harsh words for the players as the club continued their worst run in Eredivisie history.

"As captain, I am tired of it [the constant defeats]. I can imagine others are also tired with the same results game after game," Kuyt told Fox Sports.

"The media can blame whatever they want, but we have a group of players who simply must be able to compete. We are responsible for this."

Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst has come under fire in recent weeks, but Kuyt says it is the players who are to blame for the poor performances.

"We have a fantastic coach who every week is doing everything possible to prepare for the contest," Kuyt added.

"These series of results can only be blamed on the players. We're a laughing stock."