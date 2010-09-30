Kuyt keen to defeat former team Utrecht

The Eredivisie outfit were Kuyt's first club, and he is keen to see Roy Hodgson's side take all three points from his former employers.

“It means a lot to go back,” Kuyt told the club's official website. “I had five years there and really enjoyed it. I was really happy for the opportunity they gave me.

“They have a team with lots of quality. They are a young team but can play really well on their day, especially at home. They have had some great results there, like beating Celtic 4-0.

“They seem to make it very difficult for big teams. If you ask the Ajax players if they like going to Utrecht, then everyone would say 'no' because it's very difficult to get a good result there.”

Kuyt had been sidelined with a shoulder injury, but made a goal-scoring return to the Liverpool side in the 2-2 draw with Sunderland last weekend.

“Obviously it was a great feeling to score again and help the team. Unfortunately we couldn't win the game but I'm sure if we keep working in the same way the results will come," he said.

“We want to improve as quickly as possible. Hopefully we can start with the Utrecht game and follow it up with three points against Blackpool. Then we could go away for the international games with a good feeling.”

Captain Steven Gerrard will be rested for the game against Utrecht.

By Luke Nicholls