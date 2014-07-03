Kwarasey slams Ghana FA for World Cup chaos

A furious Kwarasey lashed out at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a lack of preparation and organisation at the FIFA World Cup, while he backed Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng for standing up for the squad.

Muntari and Boateng were suspended by GFA for Ghana's final group match against Portugal after the former allegedly punched a GFA committee member, while the latter reportedly verbally abused coach Kwesi Appiah.

But Kwarasey claimed the actions of Muntari and Boateng were understandable, considering how the GFA had acted in Brazil.

"I think it was unfair," the 26-year-old told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang, when asked about Muntari and Boateng's suspensions.

"I don't think they did anything wrong.

"They stood up for the rest of the players. They spoke out, they told the truth. The truth was maybe too much for the guys running the FA."

Ghana were eliminated from the World Cup after registering just one point from their three matches in Group G.

Kwarasey started the first match against the United States that Ghana lost 2-1 but then missed the next two games against Germany and Portugal.

The goalkeeper claimed that he was set to take on Germany too.

"It was hopeless. We had a match meeting four or five hours before the game. At that meeting I was in the team," Kwarasey said.

"Then it was a little bit back and forward. And suddenly I was out.

"I asked why. The coach didn't looked me in the eyes. He just looked down and said sorry. Then I understood that it probably wasn't his choice."

He added he may quit the national team: "It's no point travelling to Ghana if it's other things than how you perform that decides if you play or not."

Kwarasey was born in Norway to a Ghanaian father and Norwegian mother and plays his club football for Stromsgodset in the Norwegian Tippeligaen, and he is certain none of his fellow professionals would understand World Cup experience.

"I don't think any other football player in Norway has experienced what happened with us in Brazil," he said.

"It was a sick experience.

"Off the pitch, things happened way too much that a football player shouldn't have to be a part of; trouble with the flights, the hotels and internal problems."