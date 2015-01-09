La Liga: Levante 0 Deportivo La Coruna 0

Hosting a Deportivo side just a point above them in the table, Levante will have been hopeful of gaining some breathing room with only their fourth league win of the campaign.

Instead both teams produced a disappointing encounter that served as a reminder of why they are both at the wrong end of the table.

Striker David Barral went close to opening the scoring for Levante when he headed narrowly wide of the post from a corner inside the first two minutes.

Deportivo did have the ball in the net in the 40th minute through Alberto Lopo, only to be denied as the linesman raised the offside flag.

A second half low on goalscoring opportunities ensured a stalemate at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, a result that does little for either side.

Levante, winless since November, are just two points above the drop zone in 17th, while Deportivo sit 15th.