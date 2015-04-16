La Liga Preview: Real Madrid v Malaga

The 29-year-old began his career at Real, spending three years in the first team and he will return with a Malaga side comfortably in the top half of La Liga.

Real return to domestic action following a gruelling 0-0 draw with rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, with Carlo Ancelotti's men looking to keep the pressure on Barcelona at the summit.

Victory over Eibar last time out helped put Real within two points of the top.

However, following the midweek stalemate at the Vicente Calderon, Sergio Ramos suggested Real may feel the effects, telling reporters: "In the second half, the physical aspect weighed on us a bit more. With the dry pitch, it did not help our game."

Malaga, winless in four Liga outings, retain a slim hope of ensuring a European qualification place, but Torres is under no illusions as to the size of the task they face on Saturday.

"We need to be smart, as there will be times when we'll struggle, so we must remain organised and strong," he said.

"This type of team has players - starting players and substitutes - that could form part of any line-up in any team in the world.

"They've had a very physical match this week but being in the situation they're in, competing for the League title, they'll give 100 per cent on Saturday against us.

"We don't think they'll be focusing on the Champions League return leg at all on Saturday.

"We have a brave coach who works extremely hard in each match and we're a humble team at work, so I hope we can stand up to Madrid to make the fans and the club proud of us."

Malaga caused a major upset in February with a 1-0 victory over Barcelona, but Torres foresees a different approach this time around.

"The match against Barcelona was difficult and we worked well in order to stake our claim," he added.

"We won't have the same approach on Saturday as we did in the match against Barcelona, as they are different rivals.

"But we will have the same level of sacrifice, commitment and excitement to show the fans we're fighting until the end."