La Liga Preview: Valencia eye victory over Barca

Nuno Espirito Santo's Valencia consolidated fourth spot - the Champions League play-off round position - courtesy of a 3-0 La Liga victory over Levante in the derby on Monday.

Valencia are a solitary point adrift of reigning champions Atletico Madrid, who occupy the third and final automatic qualifying place with seven matches remaining, while Sevilla are three points off fourth spot.

And Valencia head to Camp Nou undaunted by the task at hand, despite Barcelona's standing at the summit, having beaten Luis Enrique's men in their most recent meeting away from home - a 3-2 victory in February last year.

"It was important to win after we drew the last two games and now we've got another big game to think about," Feghouli was quoted as telling Canal Plus.

"We must now concentrate on Barcelona because you can be up one minute and down the next.

"We are going there to win and we can do that as anything is possible in football."

Both Madrid clubs are also in action on Saturday, coming off a physical goalless draw in the opening leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday.

There were allegations of biting, while Atletico striker Mario Mandzukic drew blood as neither side could make the breakthrough at Vicente Calderon.

Atletico travel to relegation-threatened Deportivo La Coruna, while Real - two points behind Barca in the race for the title - welcome sixth-placed Malaga to The Santiago Bernabeu.

Athletic Bilbao versus Getafe completes the Saturday fixtures.

On Sunday, Champions League hopefuls Sevilla play second-bottom Granada away from home, Villarreal meet cellar-dwelling Cordoba, Almeria will look to make it back-to-back wins when they clash with Rayo Vallecano, while Eibar are in action against Celta Vigo.

Elche and Real Sociedad close out round 32 on Monday.