La Liga Review: Barca maintain advantage over Atletico

Lionel Messi scored one, set up three and missed a penalty as Barcelona defeated Getafe 6-0, while Atletico Madrid remained eight points behind the league leaders thanks to a 3-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

Barca took the lead after eight minutes courtesy of Juan Rodriguez's own goal, but Messi spurned the opportunity to make it 2-0 soon after as his spot-kick was saved by Vicente Guaita.

Messi atoned for his error by setting up Munir and then Neymar before scoring a goal of his own to give Barca a 4-0 lead heading into the break.

Another assist from Messi for Neymar's second made it 5-0, while Arda Turan rounded off the scoring before the hour mark, extending Barca's winning streak in La Liga to 12 games.

Diego Simeone's men responded with a comfortable win against Deportivo.

Saul Niguez gave the home side the lead after 18 minutes, but it was not until the hour mark when Antoine Griezmann managed to double their advantage and ease some nerves around the Vicente Calderon.

Second-half substitute Angel Correa completed the victory with a goal seven minutes from time.

In other results, a lone goal from former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas saw Celta Vigo – thrashed 7-1 by Real Madrid last time out – claim a slender 1-0 home win over Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Eibar halted their four-game losing streak after battling to a 1-1 draw away to Rayo Vallecano.