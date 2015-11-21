La Liga Review: Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in Clasico

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the first Clasico of the season, with Luis Suarez scoring twice and Neymar and Andres Iniesta also finding the net.

Although Lionel Messi was only fit to take a place on the bench, Luis Enrique's champions were rampant from the first whistle at Santiago Bernabeu and they took the lead after just 11 minutes when Suarez beat Keylor Navas with a brilliant finish.

Madrid coach Rafael Benitez named an attacking startign XI but his decision backfired badly with the Barca midfielders able to pass their way through their rivals with ease.

Neymar made it 2-0 before the break and a wonderful goal from Iniesta soon after half time secured the result, with Suarez netting the fourth shortly after Messi was introduced to add gloss to the scoreline.

To compound Real's misery, Isco was sent off for a wild hack on Jordi Alba to heap more pressure on Benitez, whose side are now six points behind La Liga leaders Barca.

Real Sociedad won their first match since sacking David Moyes with a 2-0 victory at home to Sevilla. Strikes from Imanol Agirretxe and Carlos Martinez gave Eusebio a debut win in charge of La Real.

Malaga remain in relegation danger, just above the bottom three, after going down 2-0 at Espanyol following a brace from Hernan Perez, who netted his first goals of the season.

In the Galician derby, Deportivo La Coruna beat Celta Vigo 2-0 thanks to a first half goal by Lucas Perez and a late own goal from Jonny.

Valencia could have climbed to fourth with victory over Las Palmas, but Paco Alcacer's opener was cancelled out by Jonathan Viera's equaliser.