La Liga Review: Neville still waiting for win, fierce Seville derby ends goalless

Gary Neville is still waiting for his first Liga win as Valencia head coach following Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Getafe.

Pablo Sarabia put the visitors ahead with a free-kick after 10 minutes, but Paco Alcacer blasted in an equaliser just five minutes later.

Victor Rodriguez pounced on an Aymen Abdennour error to set up Angel Lafita to fire home a second for Getafe, but substitute Santi Mina levelled again for the hosts inside the first half.

Danilo and Joao Cancelo both came close to a winner, but Valencia have now drawn three games in a row in La Liga for the first time since February 2012.

Sevilla continued their unbeaten league run away to city rivals Real Betis as a fiercely contested derby clash ended 0-0.

A total of 12 yellow cards were issued after a number of fouls and flare-ups, but, for the first time in 10 Seville derbies, both teams finished with 11 players on the pitch.

The game offered little quality in truth, with Kevin Gameiro denied by Antonio Adan in each half having the only shots on target for either side, meaning Betis stay 11th and Sevilla remain seventh in the table.

Lucas Perez equalled a club record set by Bebeto back in 1992-93 as Deportivo La Coruna beat Eibar 2-0.

The 27-year-old's 41st-minute penalty ensured he scored for the seventh Liga match running and set the home side on course for their sixth top-flight win of the season.

Luisinho's second yellow card after 71 minutes threatened to give Eibar a lifeline, but Alejandro Arribas' header just five minutes later secured the victory which takes Deportivo to within a point of fifth-placed Villarreal.

Espanyol grabbed only their second league win in the last eight matches thanks to Felipe Caicedo's second-half goal against struggling Las Palmas.

The Ecuador international turned home Javi Lopez's cross in the 67th minute to seal all three points, meaning Las Palmas will finish the weekend bottom of La Liga should Levante win away to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.