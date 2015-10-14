La Liga is tougher than ever, Suarez claims

Barcelona star Luis Suarez believes it is now harder than ever to win the Liga title.

The Uruguay striker enjoyed a sensational first season at Camp Nou as Barca won the league title, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, but Luis Enrique's side have been inconsistent in 2015-16 so far and have lost two of their opening seven Liga games.

With just a point separating the top four and with Barca, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and Atletico Madrid all involved in the Champions League group stages, Suarez has acknowledged that the playing field in Spain's top flight is beginning to level.

"We all know how strong our rivals are, from Real Madrid to Atletico, Valencia, Sevilla. But we have to believe in ourselves and stay ambitious," he told La Liga's official website.

"This year, La Liga is more competitive than in previous years. It'll be very even. Nobody knows what results there will be. We've dropped points ourselves, and we have five teams in the Champions League for the first time in history."

Barca were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla prior to the international break, with Lionel Messi sidelined with a knee ligament injury, and Suarez accepts the loss of the Argentina captain is difficult to cope with.

"Nobody can replace Leo. Those of us who play in attack have to do the same that we've been doing and keep helping the team," he added.