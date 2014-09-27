La Liga Wrap: Neymar hits hat-trick in Barca rout

Lionel Messi moved beyond 400 career goals as Neymar inspired Barcelona to a crushing 6-0 win over Granada.

Argentina star Messi was unable to reach the landmark in Wednesday's disappointing 0-0 draw at Malaga, but Granada could not keep him at bay as he chalked up his 400th and 401st strikes on a day that saw Neymar run riot at Camp Nou.

Luis Enrique's men were already well on their way to victory - courtesy of two goals from Neymar and an Ivan Rakitic strike - before the 27-year-old Messi took his La Liga goal tally to 248 in the second half, lifting him to within three of Telmo Zarra's record of 251.

Neymar went on to score a third after Messi turned provider and the latter completed the scoring in the closing stages as Barca continued their unbeaten start to life under Luis Enrique.

The coach will also take pleasure from a sixth successive Liga clean sheet, with Barca – two points clear – yet to concede in the Spanish top flight this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his fine run of goalscoring form as Real Madrid claimed a spirited 2-0 win at Villarreal.

The Portugal international went into the fixture having scored nine goals in just four La Liga matches this season and unsurprisingly took his tally to 10 as Real were made to fight at El Madrigal.

Villarreal looked the better side for significant periods of the game and made Iker Casillas work on several occasions in the first half.

A 'come home Ronaldo' banner, commissioned by a group of Manchester United fans, flew over the ground as the Ballon d'Or winner endured a quiet start to the game.

However, Luka Modric put Real ahead with a stylish finish just after the half-hour mark and Ronaldo finally came to life in the lead up to half-time, slotting home from Karim Benzema's pinpoint pass in the 40th minute.

Villarreal continued to look lively going forward in the second half, but proceeded to waste more chances as Carlo Ancelotti's side were able to earn a hard-fought victory.

A third straight league win sees Real sitting fifth in the table.

Atletico Madrid recorded a hugely impressive 4-0 victory over Sevilla to move into second.

The champions took an early lead through Koke's deflected long-range effort and Saul headed home from a typically brilliant set-piece move three minutes before half-time.

Atleti's fourth win of the campaign was rounded off by late goals from Raul Garcia, who converted an 83rd-minute penalty, and Raul Jimenez.

Leo Baptistao's brace led Rayo Vallecano to a 2-0 win at Levante, while Athletic Bilbao's slow start to the season continued with a 0-0 draw at home to Eibar.