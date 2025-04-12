Where to watch Leganes vs Barcelona: Live streams for La Liga clash

Watch Leganes vs Barcelona as the league leaders push for the La Liga title with a visit to a side scrapping at the other end of the table on Saturday April 12, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Leganes vs Barcelona: Key information • Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025 • Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm BST / 3pm ET • Venue: Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganés • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | TSN+ (Canada) | beIN Sports (Australia) • FREE Stream: GXR (select countries) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona are unbeaten in 23 games in all competitions, a stunning run of form that has given them pole position for the La Liga title race run-in. They were held by Real Betis in a 1-1 draw last weekend but their old rivals Real Madrid couldn't punish them, and even conceded more ground as they fell to a last-minute Valencia winner.

As such, Barcelona now hold a four-point lead at the top of La Liga with eight games to play. They also regained confidence with a 4-0 thumping of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter final in mid-week.

Hansi Flick's squad has been stretched recently with a congested fixture list but Raphinha is on fire Lamine Yamal is purring, and Robet Lewandowski just keeps on scoring.

Leganes are currently in 18th place in La Liga, in the relegation zone. They stopped a run of defeats with a draw against Osasuna last time out but they could dearly do with a win – which would lift them out of the drop zone if Alaves fall to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Barcelona against Leganes online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Leganes vs Barcelona in the UK

Leganes vs Barcelona is available to watch through Premier Sports, which is the home of LaLigaTV in the UK.

You can watch Barcelona play Leganes online on Premier Sports' streaming platform.

Every single top-flight clash in Spain is available to stream for £7.99 a month.

Watch Leganes vs Barcelona in the US

Fans in the US can watch Leganes vs Barcelona on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of La Liga in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but that gets you every single La Liga game, along with plenty more soccer and sport.

Can I watch Leganes vs Barcelona in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Leganes vs Barcelona on the TSN+ streaming platform. As with ESPN+ in the US, TSN+ is your one-stop shop for La Liga in Canada.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month, or $80 for a year.

Watch Leganes vs Barcelonain Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Leganes vs Barcelona on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.

Can I watch Leganes vs Barcelona for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Barcelona play Leganes for free on GXR on Sunday.

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Leganes vs Barcelona from anywhere

Out of the country when Leganes vs Barcelona is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

