La Volpe misses memo over Banfield axe

Former Mexico and Costa Rica coach Ricardo La Volpe claims he is still in charge, while the club appointed Uruguayan Jorge da Silva last month as his successor.

La Volpe, unable to lift the team off the foot of the standings having been appointed in the middle of the Apertura in August, was sacked at the end of the championship, first of two in the Argentine season.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) I'm going to turn up for Banfield's practice to carry on with my work as their coach since my contract expires in June 2012," La Volpe told radio La Red on Wednesday. "No one sent me a dismissal telegram.

"Quite apart from the words of directors telling me they didn't want me to carry on, I got no official notification," added the 59-year-old former Banfield and Argentina goalkeeper.

La Volpe, noted for his controversial remarks and strong character, added that "if [Da Silva] is aware of my conflict he shouldn't show up [at practice] on ethical grounds."

He also insisted even if he was denied access to the practice he had the right to enter the club's premises any time he wished as a lifetime member of Banfield.

La Volpe, third-choice keeper in Argentina's 1978 World Cup-winning squad, has done most of his coaching in Mexico where he ended his playing career.

His coaching stints in Argentina have largely been unhappy returns home.

His Boca Juniors team squandered a six-point lead in their last two matches of the 2006 Apertura, finishing equal on points to Estudiantes and losing the title play-off.