Lacazette not giving up on knockout stages

Alexandre Lacazette is refusing to give up hope of reaching the Champions League knockout stages despite Lyon's disappointing 3-1 reverse at Zenit leaving them with a mountain to climb.

Lyon trailed 1-0 at the break through Artyom Dzyuba's early strike at the Petrovsky Stadium, but Lacazette's wonderful backheel flick brought them level shortly after half-time.

However, Hulk capped a fined performance with a stunning long-range strike to restore Zenit's lead before Danny completed the job late on.

It means Lyon have just one point with three games remaining in Group H and defeat in the reverse fixture will seal their fate, but France forward Lacazette says they will fight to the end to reach the round of 32.

"It took time for us to settle in the game and we know our opponents are fast in attack," he said.

"We were punished from the off. It's [small] details, but it's disappointing.

"It will be hard to come back, but it is not over yet."

Team-mate Jordan Ferri echoed Lacazette's comments, adding: "We must give everything in the last three games, we have nothing to lose."