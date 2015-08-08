Lacazette signs Lyon extension

Alexandre Lacazette has committed his future to Lyon by signing a one-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 club.

A haul of 27 goals in the French top flight last term made Lacazette a reported target for eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain, as well as a number of Premier League clubs.

However, the 24-year-old assured fans last month that he would remain at Stade Gerland and has now signed a deal until 2019.

"I am happy and proud to extend," he told a news conference where Lyon also presented former Manchester United full-back and new signing Rafael.

"It's time to stop talking. Now I hope we will only talk about me because I am scoring goals and Lyon are winning.

"The team is getting stronger, there is the Champions League and the new stadium, so there was no reason to leave."

Lyon kick off their domestic campaign at home to Lorient on Sunday.