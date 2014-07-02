Lacen believes Algeria will come back stronger

Algeria were one of the surprise packages of the tournament in Brazil, qualifying from Group H behind Belgium to secure a second-round berth for the first time.

Vahid Halilhodzic's side then ran Germany close in the last 16, eventually losing 2-1 after extra-time.

Lacen played the full match against Joachim Low's men and the 30-year-old is confident the experience of the competition will stand the team in good stead as they bid to return to the world stage in 2018.

"We need to realise that a lot will be expected of us compared to other teams, and we shouldn't be afraid to live up to our new status and potential," the Getafe player said.

"We've often had waves of brilliant individuals, but they didn't always know how to play together. The arrival of Vahid Halilhodzic changed all that.

"There's been a huge improvement since I first got involved with the national team, but the work isn't finished yet.

"We need to be aware of their potential. It's not by chance that we've put in some great performances and pushed Germany all the way."