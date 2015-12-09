Lack of killer instinct cost United - Young

Ashley Young has blamed a lack of killer instinct earlier in the Champions League for Manchester United's exit, rather than Tuesday's defeat to Wolfsburg.

United were dumped out of Europe's premier club competition after a 3-2 defeat in Germany, their exit confirmed as PSV recorded a 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow to progress at their expense.

However, Young says their stuttering form in Group B was more to blame than their collapse at the Volkswagen Arena.

Young highlighted both of United's games with PSV as matches they should have won – they lost the away game and drew 0-0 at home – while they only took a point at CSKA Moscow.

"I think what has cost us is not winning the games when we should have done, like PSV Eindhoven at home," Young told MUTV. "We had the chance to win that and we would have gone through on the night if we had.

"So it could have been a totally different story going into the Wolfsburg match."

The 30-year-old hopes their exit – and subsequent transfer to the Europa League – will not have a negative effect on their form, with United already on a four-game winless run in all competitions.

He added: "We've got great character and a great team spirit, so I don't think that [a drop in form] will happen.

"We are fully aware of what will happen [to our fixture list with the Europa League] and we are disappointed but we have to dust ourselves down and go again on Saturday."