Lahm: Bayern have been sloppy

Philipp Lahm has urged his Bayern Munich team-mates to step up their game as he feels the Bundesliga leaders have not been at their best in recent weeks.

Bayern are on a six-match winning streak in all competitions, but have struggled to replicate the form that saw them impress in the first half of the season.

They had to settle for a narrow 1-0 home-win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica, and Lahm has demanded improvements ahead of Wednesday's return.

"We must be more precise. We have missed a certain freshness in some of our recent games. We have had some problems," the Bayern captain told Kicker.

"We did not put enough pressure on Benfica in their half. We have not been accurate enough on the ball. We have been sloppy at times and have been making the wrong decisions.

"We must improve and we must improve fast. We are still winning games, though, and have been doing well defensively. But we have to work on our efficiency."