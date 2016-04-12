Lahm expects Bayern to attack Benfica

Philipp Lahm says Bayern Munich have no intention of playing it safe as they take a precarious 1-0 aggregate lead into their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Benfica on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga heavyweights earned a slender advantage from the first meeting between the teams at Allianz Arena last week, Arturo Vidal scoring the only goal of the game just two minutes into the match.

Many observers expected Bayern to win more comfortably at home and the result left Pep Guardiola's side vulnerable to an upset at Estadio da Luz.

But club captain Lahm, speaking to reporters before flying to Portugal, rejected suggestions his team could seek to sit on their lead.

"That's not our nature," he said.

"We go to Lisbon to win there. It's our task to play offensive, preferably to score goals. Still, it's important not to give away too many chances at the back. We're pretty good in defence currently, but in attack we were inaccurate, especially in the first leg. It's necessary to improve in this area."

Benfica will be without Jonas due to suspension, but Lahm is not expecting the absence of the Brazilian striker to significantly weaken the hosts.

"I think that it hurts [Benfica] a bit that Jonas will miss the game," he said.

"But a team who plays the quarter-final of the Champions League probably has enough players that didn't play in the first leg, who have enough quality to play there.

"We go to Lisbon to win, to attack, that's our style of play – offensive football. So we will try to reach the next round."