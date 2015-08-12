Lahm: Guardiola '100 per cent' committed to Bayern

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm insists coach Pep Guardiola is "100 per cent" committed to the club, despite persistent rumours linking him with a move away from the Allianz Arena.

Guardiola has a year left to run on his contract and has been repeatedly mooted as a potential successor to Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City.

However, City handed Pellegrini a new two-year deal last week, suggesting Guardiola's switch to the Etihad Stadium may not materialise.

Despite guiding the club to two Bundesliga titles, Guardiola has faced some criticism for his failure to deliver in the UEFA Champions League - eliminated at the semi-final stage on two occasions.

But Lahm is keen to stress that Guardiola has no doubters within the club.

"They are all outside people," he said. "They should come here and see how meticulous he is working.

"The coach does a very good job. You just have to see him on the bench during a game to know he does his job with heart and soul.

"I'm working on a daily basis with him and you feel that he is with FC Bayern 100 per cent.

"His future doesn't have any effect on the team."