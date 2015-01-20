Lahm pleased with progress from injury

Philipp Lahm is thrilled with the progress he has made as he continues his rehabilitation from a fractured right ankle.

The Bayern Munich captain picked up the injury in training back in November, with the World Cup winner expected to be out for around three months.

There was positive news on Tuesday, though, as former Germany skipper Lahm did work on an exercise bike having removed the splint and set aside his crutches.

"I'm doing really well. It feels great to be rid of the crutches and in a position to go for it again," he told Bayern's official website.

"It's all going to plan."

Bayern vice-captain Bastian Schweinsteiger returned to training on Tuesday after suffering bruising to his ankle the day before, while Mario Gotze is also back after a groin strain.

Defender Mehdi Benatia, meanwhile, is close to rejoining the group as he continues his recovery from a back injury.