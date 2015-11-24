Lahm praises Bayern Munich after heavy home win

Captain Philipp Lahm admitted it was "always important" for Bayern Munich to win Champions League Group F, after they sealed top spot with a 4-0 thrashing of nearest rivals Olympiacos.

First-half goals from Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller saw Pep Guardiola's side race into a three-goal lead after just 20 minutes.

The hosts had defender Holger Badstuber sent off soon after the break at the Allianz Arena, yet they still managed to add to their tally with a header from Kingsley Coman.

Finishing first in the table means Bayern, who have now scored 17 times in five European fixtures this season, are certain to host the second leg of their last-16 tie.

"It is always important to go through as group winners," Lahm said.

"Then you have the away leg first and the decisive match at home."

Badstuber's red card, handed out for hauling down Olympiacos' Brown Ideye when the forward was through on goal, left Guardiola's side down to 10 men for the last 40 minutes of the contest.

However, they had few problems dealing with the numerical disadvantage against an Olympiacos side who will now battle it out with Arsenal for the second qualification spot.

"We have players that always want to have the ball, that have the technical abilities to find the right solutions, even if we are one player down," Lahm added.