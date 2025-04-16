Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Bayern and Leverkusen have been fierce German rivals in recent years

Watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich on Wednesday 16 April as the Italian league leaders look to protect a one-goal advantage over the German giants in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final tie.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: Key information • Date: Wednesday 16 April, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8.00pm BST / 3.00pm ET • Venue: San Siro, Milan • UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) • Free stream: Virgin Media Play (Ireland) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Internazionale have the upper hand in this tie thanks to a superb away win at the Allianz Arena in Munich last week. Thomas Muller looked to have cancelled out Lautaro Martinez's first half goal late on, but Davide Fratessi put Inter ahead just three minutes later, and with just two minutes remaining.

That means Bayern will have to come from behind away from home if they're to keep alive they're hopes of winning the Champions League for the first time since 2020.

The quality is there but Inter will be hard to beat, with the Italians enjoying a fine season so far. Not only are they top of Serie A in Italy, but they have had a strong Champions League campaign, finishing fourth in the league phase before beating Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate in the last-16 and taking the upper hand in this quarter final.

It should be a close-fought contest, and FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Inter vs Bayern online and on TV, wherever you are in the world, including details of a free stream in Ireland.

Watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich for free in Ireland

You can watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich for free if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media showing the game on Wednesday night.

You can watch the game on Virgin Media Two on your television, and a free live stream for Inter vs Bayern will be available on the Virgin Media Play streaming platform, which is available through an app or simply an in-browser player with no registration required.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your usual Virigin Media streaming services from abroad with a VPN - more on that below.

Watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich on April 16 through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST.

To watch Inter vs Bayern online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single Champions League game live.

Watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich elsewhere in the world

Watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on April 16.

Can I watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich on Stan Sport, which is the eclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Subscriptions cost $27 a month once you've added Stan Sport to a base Stan plan.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 6am AEDT on Thursday April 17.

Can I watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich in New Zealand?

You can watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan, with savings for longer-term commitments.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 7am NZST on Thursday, April 17.

Can I watch Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

