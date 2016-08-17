Lahm warns Ribery over behaviour

Bayerrn Munich skipper Philipp Lahm has warned Franck Ribery over his behaviour after the Frenchman appeared to elbow Borussia Dortmund defender Felix Passlack in this weekend's DFL-Supercup encounter.

Ribery escaped with a yellow card following the first-half incident, but Lahm has told the 33-year-old his actions were not acceptable.

"I have told him that he should keep his hands off his opponents," Lahm said at a news conference.

"I think he understands what I mean, but you cannot just change his character altogether, that is rather difficult.

"I just hope that things like this do not happen again in the future, but I obviously cannot guarantee anything."

It is not the first time Ribery has been publicly reprimanded this season, with Carlo Ancelotti also warning him after a similar incident in the friendly against Inter, while chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told him off after he criticised former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola.