Lallana: Anfield win a highlight for Saints

Dejan Lovren scored the only goal as Mauricio Pochettino's men came away from Anfield with three points in September - one of only two occasions Liverpool have lost on home soil during the campaign.

And, after picking up four awards at the club's awards dinner on Tuesday, Lallana singled out the performance on Merseyside as one of his finest hours.

"The trip to Anfield was 100 per cent one of the highlights and that was up there for us because only Chelsea have won there as well," he said.

"We didn't just nick it either, we stamped our authority on the game by pressing high and probably could have been two or three and we were clapped off by the fans and that really shows something when the opposition fans clap you off the pitch."

As well as the players' and fans' player of the year prizes, Lallana picked up the gongs for away player and goal of the season - for his strike in a 4-1 win over Hull City.

Lallana hopes he can mark visits to Merseyside in future by getting on the scoresheet.

"I'd always like to score at Goodison Park, being an Everton fan growing up," he added. "Anfield as well would be a nice place to score."