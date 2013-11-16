Lallana eyes additional caps for England

Lallana was one of three previously uncapped players in Roy Hodgson’s starting line-up at Wembley, together with Southampton team-mate Jay Rodriguez and Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The trio were unable to make a significant impression as two goals from the impressive Alexis Sanchez condemned England to a 2-0 defeat

Yet Lallana - the pick of England's new faces - still had reason to be cheerful after the final whistle.

"It is every child's dream to represent their country and I am happy that I fulfilled that," said the 25-year-old in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

"I'm just hungry for more now. I am massively determined. I hope it is not the last time."

Lallana, who was withdrawn in the 77th minute, twice came close to a debut goal as England toiled unsuccessfully against their South American visitors.

"I had a couple of chances (in the) first half. I felt I snatched especially at the second one," he added.

"It was just a little bit under my feet. I think it might have taken a deflection - it was possibly creeping in the bottom corner."

England face Germany in another friendly on Tuesday, but could be without Phil Jones after the Manchester United defender picked up a groin injury against Chile.

Jones was set to undergo a scan on Saturday to establish his availability.