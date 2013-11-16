Lallana eyes additional caps for England
Adam Lallana has expressed an eagerness to gain further international recognition after making his England debut against Chile on Friday.
Lallana was one of three previously uncapped players in Roy Hodgson’s starting line-up at Wembley, together with Southampton team-mate Jay Rodriguez and Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster.
The trio were unable to make a significant impression as two goals from the impressive Alexis Sanchez condemned England to a 2-0 defeat
Yet Lallana - the pick of England's new faces - still had reason to be cheerful after the final whistle.
"It is every child's dream to represent their country and I am happy that I fulfilled that," said the 25-year-old in quotes reported by Sky Sports.
"I'm just hungry for more now. I am massively determined. I hope it is not the last time."
Lallana, who was withdrawn in the 77th minute, twice came close to a debut goal as England toiled unsuccessfully against their South American visitors.
"I had a couple of chances (in the) first half. I felt I snatched especially at the second one," he added.
"It was just a little bit under my feet. I think it might have taken a deflection - it was possibly creeping in the bottom corner."
England face Germany in another friendly on Tuesday, but could be without Phil Jones after the Manchester United defender picked up a groin injury against Chile.
Jones was set to undergo a scan on Saturday to establish his availability.
