Lallana ready to kick on with England

England midfielder Adam Lallana is ready to kick on with his international career as he looks to perform on a regular basis.

Lallana is set to earn his 15th cap in England's Euro 2016 Group E qualifier against Slovenia on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has by no means been a disappointment for Roy Hodgson's men, but the Liverpool man wants to take his game to the next level, while he is determined to open his scoring account for England.

"I suppose it is overwhelming at first, and I don't think you've seen the best of me for England yet," Lallana told the Mirror.

"The step up to England is massive - especially for myself coming through the ranks, through the leagues and yet if you look at the squad I'm one of the senior players. I'm 27 now and I'm really looking to cement my place and kick on.

"I'd like to add goals to my game with England. Get the devil off my back.

"I can't complain with how it's gone. It was a massive dream of mine to play for England but I want to forget about that now and take it in my stride so I can really kick on.

"But I've had 10 or 11 caps now and the honeymoon period has probably worn off. It's about trying to forget about that, that I'm playing for my country, so I can concentrate on my natural game and enjoy it as well."

England top Group E with 15 points from five matches, six more than Slovenia and Switzerland.

"We want to have the perfect campaign and win every game. Of course it’s going to be difficult," Lallana added.

"Going away from home anywhere can be tricky. If you look at the game in Estonia, it was difficult - a tight pitch, it took a while to break them down.

"But our aim is to qualify and if we qualify it will be a fantastic tournament in France. But we need to get there first. We need to get a good, positive result against Slovenia."