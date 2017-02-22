Lallana signs three-year extension at Liverpool

England midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a long-term contract extension with Liverpool.

Lallana moved to Anfield from Southampton in July 2014, signed by former boss Brendan Rodgers, and has gone on to establish himself as an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 28-year-old's previous contract ran until 2019 and it is understood his fresh terms move him into the higher bracket of Liverpool's wage structure as he follows playmaker Philippe Coutinho in committing his future to the club.

Liverpool did not disclose the precise length of Lallana's deal but it is reported to be for three years, with the option of an additional 12 months.

He told Liverpool's official website: "I'm very proud and feel quite humbled by the show of faith from the club and the manager in particular.

"Signing for a club like Liverpool is obviously a big thing – but to re-sign shows you've obviously contributed enough that the people who make the decisions want you to stay longer.

"This is a really good place to be at the moment and, for a player who wants to be part of something special, I can’t think of a better club to commit your future to.

"We have a brilliant squad of players who are only going to get better the longer we are together. We have a world-class manager and coaching staff.

"And because it’s Liverpool there is that added X-factor of the supporters and what success would mean to them when we achieve it here. I’m just delighted that I’m going to be part of it for even longer."

Lallana, who was named as England's player of the year for 2016 last month, has excelled this season with seven goals and as many assists in 23 Premier League appearances.

He added: "I would say I feel in this moment like I'm playing as well as I ever have – and if that is the case of course the next challenge is to maintain or improve. That is always the case at a club like this – you have to keep proving yourself and challenging yourself.

"I think my best years are still ahead of me because I feel so fresh and confident.

"You can’t always promise to be the best player on the pitch but I think you can promise to try your best each and every game. I try to do that and I think the Liverpool supporters see that in me."

Liverpool lie fifth in the Premier League and return to top-flight action next Monday when they travel to face struggling reigning champions Leicester City.