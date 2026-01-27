Is Patrick Dorgu injured? Manchester United injury update after cramp diagnosis

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu was forced off with an injury after scoring in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League win at Arsenal

Patrick Dorgu has been one of the stars of Manchester United's revival under Michael Carrick.

The Denmark international started and scored in both the 2-0 derby victory over Manchester City and the 3-2 win at Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, helping Carrick's spell as interim head coach get off to a flying start.

Is Patrick Dorgu injured? Injury update on Manchester United star

Dorgu's 50th-minute strike put United 2-1 up at the Emirates Stadium, but he was withdrawn in the closing stages after pulling up clutching his hamstring as he chased a long ball.

Carrick said after the game that he hoped the 21-year-old was simply suffering from "a little bit of cramp" and a fresh update has since emerged.

Unfortunately for the Dane it is not good news, with The Athletic reporting that Dorgu is set to miss around 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The report adds that the club are still assessing the full extent of the injury and the timescale is not yet "totally certain", but the youngster appears set to be sidelined for several weeks.

It is a major blow to the club and Carrick, who had started to get the best out of Dorgu in an advanced role.

The Dane, who joined from Italian side Lecce for £25m last February, had mainly been deployed as a wing back in former boss Ruben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system but has flourished further forward.

Carrick told the team's official website after the win over Arsenal: “Pat’s been a big player for us, obviously he’s scored two goals but in terms of the threat and athleticism and quality, he’s been immense down the side with Luke [Shaw] against two teams that ask a lot of questions.”

Manchester United didn't qualify for Europe this season and are already out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, which could work in Dorgu's favour.

It means that if he is indeed sidelined for 10 weeks he could miss only eight games, returning for the Premier League visit of Leeds United on the second weekend of April.

Manchester United are fourth in the table as they seek an immediate return to European competition, with Fulham their next opponents at Old Trafford on Sunday.

