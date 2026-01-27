Manchester United academy star set for Premier League return after brief Marseille stint: report

One Manchester United academy star is reportedly set to return to the Premier League

Manchester United's academy has been in the news more recently than you would usually expect over the past couple of months.

Former first-team boss Ruben Amorim created a storm he could have done without in his final few weeks in the job, after publicly criticising Manchester United youngsters Chido Obi and Harry Amass when questioned over his apparent lack of faith in the club's next generation.

The Portuguese reportedly failed to watch a single academy game during his 14-month spell as manager, so when interim head coach Michael Carrick attended the Under 21s' 3-2 win over Sporting Lisbon in the Premier League International Cup last week, just days into his new job, it made the headlines.

Ruben Amorim was questioned over his apparent lack of faith in United's academy stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrick's trip to watch the Under 21s came after he gave academy product Kobbie Mainoo his first Premier League start of the season in United's 2-0 derby victory over Manchester City on January 17, with the 20-year-old midfielder keeping his place for last Sunday's 3-2 win at Arsenal.

Mainoo fell out of favour under Amorim, so his return to the lineup was significant - and he is not the only midfielder to recently graduate from United's youth system who has endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign.

Angel Gomes left Manchester United for French club Lille in 2020, before moving to Marseille last summer (Image credit: Alamy)

Angel Gomes became the club's youngest player to feature in the top flight since 1953 when he faced Crystal Palace in May 2017, aged just 16 years and 253 days, but he made just nine further appearances and moved to Lille in August 2020.

The midfielder enjoyed an excellent 2024/25 season with the French club, playing in the Champions League and winning his first four senior England caps, earning a move to Marseille last summer.

Gomes featured regularly in the opening months of this term but has made just two appearances since the end of November after falling out of favour under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

It has now emerged that the England international could return to the Premier League in a bid for more game-time, with French outlet Foot Mercato reporting that Wolves are interested in signing him on loan.

The report states that the deal could include an obligation to buy Gomes this summer if the Black Country club avoid relegation, although they face an uphill battle with the gap to 17th-place Nottingham Forest standing at 17 points with just 15 games remaining.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards is seeking midfield reinforcements (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolves boss Rob Edwards is seeking midfield reinforcements following the loan departure of Marshall Munetsi to Paris FC earlier this month and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's potential move to Besiktas.

Gomes' last Premier League appearance came back in January 2020, when he came on as a late substitute in United's 4-0 win over Norwich City.

The 25-year-old may also be eyeing a late bid for England's World Cup 2026 squad, although he has not played for his country since November 2024 and all four of his caps came under Lee Carsley when the former England Under 21s boss took temporary charge of the senior side.