Lambert backs Benteke to end goal drought

The 22-year-old, who scored 23 goals in all competitions for Villa last season, has been unable to find the back of the net since making his return from a hip injury on October 20.

He remains Villa's top scorer in the Premier League this season with four, while Libor Kozak, Leandro Bacuna and Karim El Ahmadi all on two apiece.

The Belgium international will be hoping to get back on track when Villa host Sunderland on Saturday but Lambert is not worried about Benteke's form.

"I don't have any concerns whatsoever," he said. "Even if he's not scoring he's still a handful, Christian.

"He'll come through it. I said to him the other day 'you won't play every single game where you score every single goal'. He'll be fine. I know exactly what he's offering to the team so I don't worry about him.

"If you can show me one striker who scores in every game, every minute, then I'll look at it. There's no such thing. I don't have a problem."