Lambert free to move for Norwich stars

The Scot was unveiled at Villa Park earlier this week as Alex McLeish’s replacement, after his compatriot was released following a disappointing campaign last year.

Brendan Rodgers agreed not to sign any Swansea City players for the next 12 months after his recent switch to Liverpool.

But Lambert stated that Villa, who have been linked with a move for Canaries captain Grant Holt, have put no such deal in place.

"There's no agreement between me and Norwich about signing players," said Lambert.

The 42-year-old's switch to Villa Park came as a shock to some, but the former Celtic and Borussia Dortmund midfielder admitted he had his reasons for leaving Norwich.

"I have nothing but praise for the football club, fans and players," added Lambert.

"I don't think people realise how close we were. No doubt fans will say I'm the worst manager in the club's history. But that's because they are hurt. I had my reasons to leave and that's all I'll say.

"I'd like to think I would not get stick when we play there. But you think in the back of your mind it probably will come. And that's maybe the sad thing but I can't help that."