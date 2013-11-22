Lambert hopeful over Benteke fitness

The striker suffered a knee injury in Belgium's friendly against Colombia and limped out of training with the national team last Sunday as he was still feeling discomfort.

However, Villa manager Lambert has revealed that the powerful frontman stands a good chance of facing Albion.

Andreas Weimann is available after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Antonio Luna (hamstring), Ciaran Clark (foot), Brad Guzan (ankle) and Fabian Delph (knee) will also be fit.

Striker Gabriel Agbonlahor will be assessed ahead of the game as he continues to suffer with an ankle problem.

Lambert said: "Christian seems okay. He got a knock on his knee, as everybody knows, but he trained today (Friday).

"Andi will be fine. Ciaran will be okay. Obviously he missed the Ireland game but hopefully that will have done him the world of good.

"We'll see how Gabby is. He is doing really fine at the minute. He hasn't done much up until now. He looks ok.

"Fabian is the same. He is another one who hasn't done much since he has been injured but hopefully he'll be available.

"Luna has trained as well so that's another one that is available. The international break probably came at a good time for us.

"The only thing that is missing is that they haven't done much, apart from Christian."

Villa beat Cardiff City 2-0 before the international break and will be looking to build on that when Lambert's men make the short trip to The Hawthorns.