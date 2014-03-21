Lambert out to end unwanted home record

Villa have not achieved that feat since October 2007, and manager Lambert is determined for Sunday's visit of Stoke City to yield another three points following victories over Norwich City and Chelsea.

The Midlanders have risen to 10th in the Premier League table, above Stoke on goal difference, and Lambert feels his team are well prepared to move clear of their opponents this weekend.

"I find it a staggering stat," the Scot told Villa's official website. "To not have won three on the bounce for seven years is incredible, it's far too long.

"We are playing well enough to do it. We are at home obviously and the last two matches at Villa Park have been very good.

"I believe Villa haven't had three consecutive wins since 2010 (in the Premier League, both home and away) either. It's far too long for things like that to happen for a club this size."

Villa have not beaten Stoke at Villa Park since December 2009, with the last three meetings all ending in draws.