Lambert positive about Villa relegation scrap

The Scot watched on as his Villa side romped to a 4-1 home win over Norwich City on Sunday, scoring all their goals in a whirlwind 15-minute spell and moving to 11th in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the bottom three.

It was Villa's first league win in five games, and relieved some of the pressure on Lambert and his squad as the bottom half of the table becomes increasingly congested.

Former Norwich boss Lambert is encouraging positive thinking around Villa Park, insisting that he looks only at the teams they can catch rather than the sides below.

"I never look down," he told the club's official website. "People were saying the other week that West Ham were well and truly out of it - and all of a sudden we are level with them.

"We should have more points than we have. It will be exciting (the rest of the season).

"We will try to win as many games as we can. We will keep trying to move up that table.

"We are trying to look forward rather than back. We will try and get the team above us.

"The key is that we are playing well. We have been for a while. The performances haven't been too bad.

"We are miles from where we want to be. But we are slowly but surely getting there."