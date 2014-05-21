Lambert set to welcome back Bent, Hutton

The duo were frozen out during the 2013/14 season, as Lambert, whose future is in doubt, hoped to sell the pair and reduce the club's wage bill.

Bent, Villa's record signing when he joined in January 2011, was loaned to Fulham last season after Lambert rarely used him in 2012-13.

Hutton has never played for Villa under Lambert - having been loaned out to Nottingham forest, Mallorca and Bolton - but it appears that could change.

"Everybody's even now, everybody's level," Lambert said.

"It's public knowledge what's happened and now everyone is on the same level playing field."

Aston Villa's American owner Randy Lerner is expected to sell the club, which has put Lambert's future in doubt.

Lambert said that uncertainty was the biggest problem.

"The only uncertainty we've got, which is the main uncertainty, is how long before the club is sold," he said.