Lamela keen to add goals for Tottenham

The 22-year-old forward arrived from Roma in a big-money move 12 months ago, but made just nine Premier League appearances in a difficult maiden campaign at White Hart Lane.

Lamela has started both of Spurs' top-flight matches so far this term and provided two assists in the club's comprehensive 4-0 victory over QPR on Sunday.

That followed an strong showing in Spurs' come-from-behind 2-1 victory over AEL in last Thursday's UEFA Europa League first-leg play-off tie.

And now, Lamela is hoping to boost Mauricio Pochettino's side further by finding the net on a regular basis.

"The assists weren't the whole of my game [against QPR]," he told the club's official website. "They were just one small part of it.

"I didn't score but I hope in the next games I will. I worked very hard for the team and the assists were just the icing on the cake."

Tottenham face their return leg against AEL on Thursday before Liverpool visit White Hart Lane in the Premier League three days later.