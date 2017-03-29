Lamela ruled out for rest of the season

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela has been ruled out of the remainder of the Premier League season ahead of surgery on a long-standing hip injury.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that the Argentina international will go under the knife on Saturday, having been out of action for five months.

Lamela, who last featured in a 2-1 EFL Cup loss to Liverpool on October 25, will miss the final 10 league games of the campaign.

A Spurs statement said the 25-year-old had undertaken a "comprehensive rehabilitation process" and "achieved a good level of function", but had fallen short of being able to return to full training.

Lamela joined Spurs from Roma in 2013 and, after an underwhelming first season, had established himself as a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino before this setback.

Spurs sit second, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, with Champions League qualification in their sights.