Lamela wonder goal in vain as Arsenal edge Spurs

Goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette cancelled out Eric Lamela’s wonder goal to hand Arsenal a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League encounter on Sunday evening.

The Gunners got off to the better start as they dominated possession of the ball in the opening stages and almost took the lead through a long-range strike from Emile Smith-Rowe but the youngsters effort cannoned off the cross bar.

Against the run of play Spurs took the lead with a Goal of the Season contender from Eric Lamela who perfectly executed a rabona found the bottom corner of the Arsenal goal with 33 minutes gone.

Arsenal, however, hit back 11 minutes later as Martin Odegaard’s deflected effort left Hugo Lloris stranded giving Mikel Arteta’s men a deserved equaliser heading into the break.

The Gunners continued to press forward after the break and were handed a golden chance to take the lead when Alexandre Lacazette was brought down in the box by Davison Sanchez. The Frenchman stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

Spurs were then dealt another blow as Lamela received his marching orders with 76 minutes gone.

Despite being down to 10-men Jose Mourinho’s men fought to get back into the game and went close when Harry Kane hit the upright in the closing stages with Sanchez follow up cleared off the line.

Arsenal though managed to hold on for the three points and claimed a massive confidence boosting victory.