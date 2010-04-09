Lampard 33/1 for semi-final treble

Could Chelsea pull off a repeat performance in the world’s greatest cup competition? Not in Paddy Power’s eyes, they’re offering 500/1 on another 7-1 trouncing by the Blues.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are 4/7 to win and make it to a second successive FA Cup final.

Aston Villa are still in contention for the fourth Champions League spot and will doubtlessly see another cup final as a great way to end their season, but at 5/1 they are outsiders to reach Wembley again.

Match Betting

5/1 - Aston Villa Win

14/5 - Draw

4/7 - Chelsea Win

To Reach The Final

11/5 - Aston Villa

3/10 - Chelsea

Click here to bet and get up to £20 in free bets

Martin O’Neill would undoubtedly be quick to remind his side's sceptics that Aston Villa beat Chelsea 2-1 at Villa Park earlier in the season.

A repeat of that scoreline pays 17/1 with Paddy Power. The Villains’ goals on that day came courtesy of defenders James Collins and Richard Dunne. Both are huge prices to score the first at 33/1 and 25/1 respectively.

It's no surprise who leads the scoring market.

After coming off the bench to dent Manchester United’s title dream, Didier Drogba is just 16/5 to score the first goal and 7/2 to score two or more goals in the semi-final.

Frank Lampard helped himself to four goals in the recent 7-1 win. You can back him at 5/1 to score first or 33/1 to score a hat-trick.

First Scorers

16/5 - Drogba

5/1 - Anelka

5/1 - Lampard

13/2 - Malouda

15/2 - Kalou

8/1 - Agbonlahor

9/1 - Carew

12/1 - Milner

14/1 - Young

More available onsite

Correct Scores - 90 minutes only

14/1 - Aston Villa 1-0

40/1 - Aston Villa 2-0

17/1 - Aston Villa 2-1

17/2 - Draw 0-0

6/1 - Draw 1-1

13/1 - Draw 2-2

11/2 - Chelsea 1-0

6/1 - Chelsea 2-0

13/2 - Chelsea 2-1

More available onsite

Click here to bet and get up to £20 in free bets

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook