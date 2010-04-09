Lampard 33/1 for semi-final treble
By Gregg Davies
The first of this weekend’s two FA Cup semi-finals sees Aston Villa take on Chelsea, with memories of Villa’s recent 7-1 mauling at Stamford Bridge still fresh in the memory.
Could Chelsea pull off a repeat performance in the world’s greatest cup competition? Not in Paddy Power’s eyes, they’re offering 500/1 on another 7-1 trouncing by the Blues.
Carlo Ancelotti's men are 4/7 to win and make it to a second successive FA Cup final.
Aston Villa are still in contention for the fourth Champions League spot and will doubtlessly see another cup final as a great way to end their season, but at 5/1 they are outsiders to reach Wembley again.
Match Betting
5/1 - Aston Villa Win
14/5 - Draw
4/7 - Chelsea Win
To Reach The Final
11/5 - Aston Villa
3/10 - Chelsea
Martin O’Neill would undoubtedly be quick to remind his side's sceptics that Aston Villa beat Chelsea 2-1 at Villa Park earlier in the season.
A repeat of that scoreline pays 17/1 with Paddy Power. The Villains’ goals on that day came courtesy of defenders James Collins and Richard Dunne. Both are huge prices to score the first at 33/1 and 25/1 respectively.
It's no surprise who leads the scoring market.
After coming off the bench to dent Manchester United’s title dream, Didier Drogba is just 16/5 to score the first goal and 7/2 to score two or more goals in the semi-final.
Frank Lampard helped himself to four goals in the recent 7-1 win. You can back him at 5/1 to score first or 33/1 to score a hat-trick.
First Scorers
16/5 - Drogba
5/1 - Anelka
5/1 - Lampard
13/2 - Malouda
15/2 - Kalou
8/1 - Agbonlahor
9/1 - Carew
12/1 - Milner
14/1 - Young
Correct Scores - 90 minutes only
14/1 - Aston Villa 1-0
40/1 - Aston Villa 2-0
17/1 - Aston Villa 2-1
17/2 - Draw 0-0
6/1 - Draw 1-1
13/1 - Draw 2-2
11/2 - Chelsea 1-0
6/1 - Chelsea 2-0
13/2 - Chelsea 2-1
