Lampard charged by FA after referee confrontation
Derby manager Frank Lampard has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association as a result of his behaviour after Friday’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham.
Lampard confronted referee Simon Hooper on the pitch at full-time and said in his post-match press conference he felt the official had denied his side a clear penalty in the 74th minute which would have presented them with a chance of victory.
“It is alleged his language and/or behaviour on the field of play after the conclusion of the fixture amounts to improper conduct,” said a statement from the FA.
It is the second time this season the former Chelsea midfielder has been given a disciplinary charge, having been fined £2,000 after getting sent to the stands in September.
Lampard has until 6pm on Monday to respond.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.