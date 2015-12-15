Lampard urges Chelsea to stick with under-fire Mourinho

Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea to keep faith with Jose Mourinho despite the defending Premier League champions slipping to their ninth defeat of the top-flight season on Monday.

Chelsea's woeful 2015-16 campaign continued at the King Power Stadium as they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City, leaving Mourinho's men 16th and just a point above the relegation zone.

The defeat put the Portuguese – who said he felt "betrayed" and "ashamed" at the latest loss – under growing pressure, but he still has the backing of club legend Lampard.

"We've been here before at Chelsea where managers change in the middle of the season," Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer told Sky Sports. "I don't know how many times you can do that.

"What they set out when they brought Jose back was a long-term plan. What can they gain by getting rid of him now?

"They're not going to get top four or top six, if we're honest, so I'm sure there's a view that says to [owner Roman] Abramovich let's see what happens at the end of the season.

"Why make a rash change now that can't affect the year? Let's see where we are at the end of the season."

Instead Lampard has called on the squad to raise their game after a series of below-par displays.

He added: "They're good players. Far too many are underperforming and they have been for a while.

"Chelsea, in a bad year, should be top six, still there or thereabouts. Where they are at the moment is impossible.

"I don't know whether he's lost them,but something has to change right now, whether it's the attitude or the performance."

Chelsea, who will face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League, host fellow strugglers Sunderland on Saturday.