Landlords fail to make tenants pay as cup tie ends in stalemate

An unusual set of circumstances saw Coventry welcome landlords Birmingham in an FA Cup fourth round tie which ended in a replay following a drab goalless draw.

The two clubs worked together to allocate both sets of fans an equal number of tickets, with a 21,193-strong crowd in attendance.

They watched a scrappy, even game which began to be edged by Coventry following the introduction of on-loan Aston Villa youngster Callum O’Hare and Sky Blues striker Max Biamou.

The pair combined to create the first real opportunity of the game after 77 minutes. O’Hare fed Biamou who attempted to bend in a shot from just inside the 18-yard box. Blues goalkeeper Lee Camp was alert, though, and able to make the save.

O’Hare should have put Coventry through at the death when he was presented with an open goal after Amadou Bakayoko looped a header across goal, but he did not connect – much to the delight of the Birmingham faithful.