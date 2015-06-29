Langerak leaves Dortmund for Stuttgart

Goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has left Borussia Dortmund to join Bundesliga rivals Stuttgart on a three-year contract.

The Australia international joined Dortmund from Melbourne Victory in 2010, making his debut in a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in February of the following year.

Langerak made nine league appearances for the Signal Iduna Park outfit last term and became a regular feature between the posts in the latter stages of Jurgen Klopp's stint as coach.

The six-times capped stopper is the second goalkeeper to arrive at Stuttgart in a matter of days, with Przemyslaw Tyton having joined from PSV last week.

Dortmund, now coached by Thomas Tuchel, brought in Roman Burki from Freiburg earlier this month to compete with Germany goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller.

Also making a switch to Stuttgart on Monday was Czech Republic Under-21 international Jan Kliment.

The 21-year-old attacker has signed a four-year contract after leaving FC Vysocina Jihlava in his homeland.