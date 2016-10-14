Langkamp sorry for reaction to Mor shove

Hertha Berlin defender Sebastian Langkamp has apologised for his reaction to an Emre Mor shove that saw the Borussia Dortmund forward sent off during Friday's 1-1 draw.

In a fiery end to Hertha's Bundesliga visit to Signal Iduna Park, Mor was shown red by referee Patrick Ittrich after lashing out at Langkamp with six minutes to play.

Mor had been fouled by the Hertha defender as Dortmund went in search of a winning goal and appeared to shove his opponent in retaliation.

He was duly given his marching orders by Ittrich, but Langkamp – who fell theatrically to the floor – admitted it was harsh on the 19-year-old.

"I'm sorry about that," he is quoted as saying by Bild after the final whistle. "It was not a red card for Mor."

Mor was not the only one dismissed in the closing stages as Hertha's goalscorer Valentin Stocker was sent off for a reckless tackle on Matthias Ginter.