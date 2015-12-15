Language barrier not an issue for Neville - Angulo

Valencia assistant coach Miguel Angel Angulo insists Gary Neville's limited Spanish skills are not hampering his ability to have an impact on the team.

Manchester United legend Neville took over from Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach at the Mestalla earlier this month but is yet to register a win, losing the first and drawing the second of his two matches in full control.

The former England international will be hopeful of breaking his duck when Valencia host Barakaldo in the Copa del Rey round-of-32 on Wednesday, with his side holding a 3-1 advantage from the first leg.

Asked how Neville had settled into life in Spain, Angulo commented: "Really good – much better that any of us expected.

"I thought that the language might be a handicap but a lot of players speak English and the boss has already started speaking a few words. We all understand each other perfectly.

"Some of the players will ask him directly in English and others come to me. There's a good connection and good feedback between the players and staff.

"In a short space of time we are starting to see the kind of football we want the team to be playing.

"In two weeks I’ve learned more English than I did in my entire time at school!

"The communication side is good. Very soon he is going to surprise you with his Spanish."